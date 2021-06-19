GATEWAY PUNDIT: Here’s Why it was So Important for Democrats to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday…

GATEWAY PUNDIT By Jim Hoft Published June 18, 2021 at 7:33pm

When the Civil War ended, and after Republican President Abraham Lincoln liberated the slaves, Democrats initiated Jim Crow laws to punish blacks. Democrats discriminated against blacks. In fact, the KKK, was founded as the the terrorist wing of the Democrat Party.

The Ku Klux Klan assassinated many Republicans including Republican Representative James M. Hinds (December 5, 1833—October 22, 1868) of Little Rock. Hinds represented Arkansas in the United States Congress from June 24, 1868 through October 22, 1868 before his death.

The Ku Klux Klan was founded as the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

On September 28, 1868, a mob of Democrats massacred nearly 300 African-American Republicans in Opelousas, Louisiana. The savagery began when racist Democrats attacked a newspaper editor, a white Republican and schoolteacher for ex-slaves. Several African-Americans rushed to the assistance of their friend, and in response, Democrats went on a “Negro hunt,” killing every African-American (all of whom were Republicans) in the area they could find. (Via Grand Old Partisan)

Democrats in hoods slaughtered hundreds of Republicans and blacks across the country.

They beat and threatened and murdered Republicans for standing with the black man.

TRENDING: EXPLOSIVE DEVELOPMENT: Election Worker Ralph Jones Is Now Caught Double-Counting Ballots at the State Farm Center on Election Night!

On April 20, 1871 the Republicans passed the anti-Ku Klux Klan Act outlawing Democratic terrorist groups.

The last KKK official to serve in Washington DC was former Senator Robert Byrd, a KKK kleagle. Byrd was a top Democrat and friend of Joe Biden.

In fact, throughout the Civil Rights era of the 19th and 20th century Democrats fought against freedom and rights for the black man.

The only blip of positive news during the 19th Century for Democrats was the long-forgotten Juneteenth celebration. After the Great Emancipator Abraham Lincoln was murdered by a Democrat his successor Andrew Johnson sent US troops to Galveston to free the slaves there in Texas.

This is the only bright spot for Democrats today in the entire history of civil rights in the 19th and most of the 20th centuries.

Hence, they made it a national holiday.

They had to.

Here is a brief history of the end of slavery and emancipation in the United States.

Via Michael Zak at Grand Old Partisan and later reposted at Free Republic:

September 22, 1862: Republican President Abraham Lincoln issues preliminary Emancipation Proclamation

January 1, 1863: Emancipation Proclamation, implementing the Republicans’ Confiscation Act of 1862, takes effect

The Democratic Party continues to Support Slavery.

February 9, 1864: Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton deliver over 100,000 signatures to U.S. Senate supporting Republicans’ plans for constitutional amendment to ban slavery

June 15, 1864: Republican Congress votes equal pay for African-American troops serving in U.S. Army during Civil War

June 28, 1864: Republican majority in Congress repeals Fugitive Slave Acts

October 29, 1864: African-American abolitionist Sojourner Truth says of President Lincoln: “I never was treated by anyone with more kindness and cordiality than were shown to me by that great and good man”

January 31, 1865: 13th Amendment banning slavery passed by U.S. House with unanimous Republican support, intense Democrat opposition

Referral link

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report