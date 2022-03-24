The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Gas for rubles. CNN prepares readers for East Army collapse. China backs Russia twice. Update 1
"NO FRENCH COMPANY HAS LEFT" RUSSIA by Pauline Dumonteil 03/21/2022 Invited on BFM Business, the director general of the CCI France-Russia affirms that no French company has left the country. He also calls on them not to cease their activity in Russia. "No French company has left," says Pavel Chinsky, director general of the France-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, guest of the Grand Journal de l'Eco on Monday. "When we say leave, that means going out of business, dismissing staff, returning offices, closing hangars. Today, the only companies that can be said to have really left are Anglo-Saxon", he
FOCUS reports in Germany: In the future, customers in Germany and other EU countries will have to pay in rubles for gas deliveries from Russia. Ultimately, the West could even undermine its own sanctions. The "unfriendly states" blacklisted by Russia are affected. This includes Germany and all other EU countries, but also the USA, Canada and Great Britain. The announcement promptly strengthened the Russian currency. Putin: The West itself has devalued its currencies The central bank and the Russian government now have a week to determine the modalities for switching from foreign exchange payments to ruble payments, Putin said.
TASS:
Euro, dollar fall by over 2 rubles on Moscow ExchangeThe euro exchange rate fell by 2.9 rubles to 105.4 rubles
MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The euro and dollar at the opening of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange lost more than 2 rubles.
The dollar decreased by 2.13 kopecks to 95.6 rubles. The euro exchange rate fell by 2.9 rubles to 105.4 rubles.
