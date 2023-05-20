G7 Japan, more sanctions against Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Why is Ursula there? I wasn’t aware, or maybe I missed the memo, that the EU had become a country.
We have a saying… in the oilfield and I’m sure in other industries, for those who are seemingly genetically incompetent, “You have to fuck up to move up”. Because no matter how bad some idiots screw the pooch they mysteriously climb the corrupt ladder of power.
THERE WILL BE NEXT WINTER, LET’S HOPE REALLY COLD