in Latest, Video

G7 banning gold and capping oil price. BRICS on the rise

212 Views 4 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

G7 banning gold and capping oil price. BRICS on the rise
The Duran: Episode 1319

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Leonard Weidemann
Leonard Weidemann
June 28, 2022

BOJO is like a mentally challenged Micheal Meyers the famous serial killer..he won’t give up trying to kill putin. The only way to stop him is an embarrassment, a total collapse of his Government.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Leonard Weidemann
0
Reply

US Government tug of war for control of the Ukraine conflict