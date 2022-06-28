The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
G7 banning gold and capping oil price. BRICS on the rise
The Duran: Episode 1319
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
BOJO is like a mentally challenged Micheal Meyers the famous serial killer..he won’t give up trying to kill putin. The only way to stop him is an embarrassment, a total collapse of his Government.