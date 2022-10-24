Fugitive Nugan Hand CIA Banker Alive and Well in Idaho Falls

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Based on the extant corruption and criminality that defines the United States financial system, and revelations that the US government has been factually/verifiably involved in illegal arms-for-drug running operations via the DEA-CIA and Justice Department for many years, let’s note that Michael Jon Hand (alias Michael Jon Fuller) of the failed Nugan Hand CIA drug-running bank, is alive and well in Idaho Falls, 2022.

The foregoing is not news, known about for years. And unlike Assange, Michael Jon Hand aka “Fuller” has nothing to worry about. That’s because the number one “eye” of the Five Eyes will happily ignore crimes of CIA men who tear apart Vietnamese people with a knife and bare hands during a filthy war – for which Hand incredibly received a DSC – a war provoked by an unelected US ‘president’ who should have never been, and a war which should have never been.

Michael Jon Hand AKA “Fuller”

Hand Australia passport photo ‘disguise’ 1980

Peter Butt’s brilliant investigatory work led to identifying Hand’s whereabouts, as far back as 1991:

Coincidentally, 1991 was the year investigative reporter Danny Casolaro was murdered for what he discovered about crimes of “the Octopus”, or what we call the Deep State today. Of many connections, Danny is reported to have claimed that Nugan Hand bank and BCCI bank had verifiable links and connection. A tenuous link between BCCI and Nugan Hand quite likely existed in the form of Marc Rich (now deceased) who was involved in illegal arms deals to Iran during the 1970’s, illegal arms deals which both Nugan Hand and BCCI were involved in.

[Marc Rich was pardoned by Bill Clinton on January 20, 2001, just hours before Clinton left office. If any more proof is needed that the US Executive is simply cover for governmental criminal operations on behalf of Oligarchs and Plutocrats who bankroll its federal candidates – of either political party – start there. ..ed.]

This author’s belief is that BCCI and Nugan Hand had identical business models, but there was no direct link between the two banks. If Danny found a link between BCCI and Nugan Hand the knowledge of that link died with him.

Suicide Frank Nugan and his associate Michael Hand swindled many millions at a time when millions were “worth swindling” ie during the 1970’s, until 1980. Hand aka Fuller is quite elderly now, and as a former CIA operative who worked for Bill Colby and got the DSC in ‘Nam, it’s no wonder the law won’t touch him.. Old age or not, an Australian warrant exists, but Hand is still considered an US “intelligence asset” and we know how that goes. The word “Justice” is simply not in the US vocabulary now, an eventuality to whit Hand must be forever grateful.

Hand – aka Fuller – currently lives in Idaho Falls and is founder/operator of “Top Knives”

Today Hand aka Fuller is the founder and operator of Top Knives a company in Idaho which supports the militarist penchant for aggression which evidently must still rage in Hand/Fuller’s psyche, according to the web pages.

Running amok, knifing, and disemboweling “the enemy’ in what should be a war crime, is highly prized by US intelligence services and the US government – of course only when its heroes do the knifing and disemboweling. And of course it’s the US government which maintains that monopoly on violence and killing. The Deep State’s tolerance for Hand aka Fuller is absolute testimony to that fact.

Unfortunately, the collective west’s predilection for hegemonic power via militarism, war, and terror is a monopoly the collective west has been proud of for decades. That pride of arms is a deadly sin which has brought the west to the verge of catastrophe, and will eventually spell its own demise. As for Hand? Likely he will live out whatever bitter days he has left… never having been brought to justice.

Reading: Merchants of Menace by Peter Butt

