in Latest, Video

Friday’s humor: (RUSSIA IS GUILTY!)

1 Comment

source

“Russia vinovasha” – In Russian, guilty sounds like “vinovata”, so they changed the last two chars at the end to create the rhyme, which in turn made the last half of the word  “vinovasha” sounds like “vasha” which in Russian means “yours!” With all those modifications it sounds in Russian like this sounds in English:Russia is guilt… (is yours)

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiaRussian humor

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dadu
dadu
Author
October 24, 2020

Made by very popular Russian TV show “Comedy Club”

0
Reply

Win-Win vs Lose-Lose: The Time Has Come for the World to Choose

Deepest Economic Contraction in History Has Only Just Begun To Wreak Havoc