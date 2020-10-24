Friday’s humor: (RUSSIA IS GUILTY!)

“Russia vinovasha” – In Russian, guilty sounds like “vinovata”, so they changed the last two chars at the end to create the rhyme, which in turn made the last half of the word “vinovasha” sounds like “vasha” which in Russian means “yours!” With all those modifications it sounds in Russian like this sounds in English:Russia is guilt… (is yours)
Made by very popular Russian TV show “Comedy Club”