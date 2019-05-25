Free Maria Butina

Submitted by George Callaghan…

Maria Butina is a young woman who is suffering in an American prison. Miss Butina has never done anything wrong in her life. Why is she serving an 18 month sentence? The lady committed the abominable crime of believing in something. She is a prisoner of conscience. At worse she was overenthusiastic about liberty. What was she charged with? She attended some meetings of the National Rifle Association. That is right. That is it! She went to some peaceful gatherings. She never harmed anyone. She never stole anything. She never told a lie. Yet she is treated like a dangerous criminal. It is a moral outrage. Xenophobia and paranoia are at epidemic levels in the United States. It is all part of spy mania. This woman has fallen prey to a witch hunt.

She was studying in the United States. She had the legal right to be there. She cared passionately about gun rights. It is a cause to which I am deeply unsympathetic. However, I recognize that everyone is entitled to an opinion. The US Government does not agree. Russophobia is in overdrive.

Miss Butina was guilty at worst of naivete. She took America at its word. The 1st Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees everyone the right to free speech. This young lady voice her belief in gun rights. Tens of millions care very deeply about gun rights. Is it so bad that a foreigner likes American freedom? Maria Butina was perhaps overexuberant. Once the yellow press found out about her they began to trash her reputation. Whore! Spy! Enemy! No slur was too cruel for anti-Russian elements in the media. They were scraping the gutter. How low can they go?

A ravishing young lady has been slung into a fetid dungeon. It is a heartrending scenario. She is far from hearth and home. American prisons have some of the highest sexual assault rates in the world. She might be raped by a male prison guard or molested by a lesbian prisoner.

The person in question was accused of breaking the Foreign Agents’ Registration Act. There is not the slightest evidence that she was a foreign agent. She is a victim sacrificed on the altar of anti-Russian hysteria. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. ‘The land of the free’ is addicted to taking away freedom and throwing people into prison. Imprisoning the innocent is especially ‘tough’. God bless America!

It is striking that this 30 year old woman has been sent to prison for a crime that she did not commit. Consider the Zionist lobby. Israeli agents (some Israeli citizens and some American) are all over the United States. The spy on America willy nilly. Their bribes, sorry, donations corrupt the political system. They have the power to censor the media. They get professors fired. Several of them have been convicted of espionage. Dozens of others of investigations have been dropped because of the enormous might of the Zionist lobby. Yet these agents of foreign influence get away with it.

Al Jazeera made a documentary about the Zionist lobby in the US. The Zionist lobby intimidated the channel into scrubbing the documentary. Nevertheless, it has leaked out. The amount of spying and media manipulation was truly mind blowing. When all this came to light what did American politicians do? None of them refuted the indisputable evidence in the film. Did they complain about Israeli interference in the US? Not a word of it! They screamed about Al Jazeera. Senator Ted Cruz and several other hirelings of Israel said that the news channel was an agent of foreign influence! They demanded that Al Jazeera be investigated.

So spying on America is ok so long as your paymaster is doing it? Being an unregistered of foreign influence in America is entirely acceptable so long as it is Israeli influence?

See the double standard. The selective application of justice is breathtaking.

Is it such a terrible crime to speak your mind?

But on the other hand Miss Butina did commit a most unforgivable crime. She was born Russian. She is a political prisoner.