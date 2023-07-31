The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
France prepares airstrikes, Niger. EU ready to seize Russia assets. Blinken, threat to humanity. U/1
Topic 1041
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.