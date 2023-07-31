in Latest, Video

France prepares airstrikes, Niger. EU ready to seize Russia assets. Blinken, threat to humanity. U/1

168 Views 5 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

France prepares airstrikes, Niger. EU ready to seize Russia assets. Blinken, threat to humanity. U/1
Topic 1041

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

U.S. ‘News’-Media Hide U.S. Agent’s Description of His Participation in America’s February 2014 Coup in Ukraine