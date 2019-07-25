France & Germany, Shameless

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

“The haggling around rescues in the Mediterranean has to be ended.” German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas.

“We cannot continue to do nothing as thousands of men, women and children who’ve left behind everything fall into the hands of human traffickers. We cannot simply abandon them to face either shelling in Libya or drowning in the Mediterranean.” French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The West toppled Gaddafi, favoring Islamist factions to take over, and since Gaddafi’s death on November 2011, the slave trade was resurrected, the country was was carved up in numerous fiefdoms and engulfed in a civil war between the Tripoli faction and that of General Haftar. Currently, foreign powers are selling weapons and ammunition to both sides, in the attempt to hedge their bets. Whichever faction wins, the war profiteers win with them.

Other countries like Italy, who had no stake in the conflict, and even argued against regime change in Libya, are now expected to accommodate refugees and migrants, in effect, subsidizing the business of human traffickers, while some NGOs have started playing the role of intermediaries. But it’s a matter of compassion, they say, of human rights. Indeed. So why are you dumping the problem on a third party? How would you like it if a stranger came at your house with a trailer of human beings from abroad, making it your responsibility to offer them shelter, food, water, basic amenities, hire translators to communicate with them, check them for diseases etc? Then, of course, the delivery men or women take off into the spotlight, obtaining praise, and returning to their comfy houses or apartments, where nobody disturbs them.

Where does humanitarianism stop and human trafficking being? But most importantly, when will the hypocrisy end? Giving people asylum is one thing; but expecting the host countries to give them citizenship and integrate them [which is a lot harder compared to simply giving them ID cards] is another thing entirely! The rational process would be temporary asylum, conflict in source country ends, then they’re repatriated, where they’ll contribute to rebuilding their homelands.

Even the Dalai Lama supports this basic, reasonable plan of action. But the liberal elites in the West do no agree. Think just for a second the level of moral degeneracy we’re living in. The authors of a country’s destruction and dismemberment are lecturing third parties about what it means to be kind and have mercy; this pathetic appeal to humanitarianism, which exists in name and name only! It’s the same in the US. The bleeding heart liberals arguing for unlimited immigration and no borders, while their favorite political party, the Democratic Party, is waging covert and overt economic and military operations against these states from which the migrants and refugees stem. The conservatives only distinguish themselves from the liberals, in that they want secured borders and regulated immigration, but their favorite political party, the Republican Party, is busy perpetrating the same crimes abroad, adding to the numbers of refugees and migrants.

Sarkozy’s France, perchance the most rabidly determined to get Gaddafi out of power, shoulders the moral responsibility first. And now French and German political elites are lecturing other heads of state about what’s just and humane. Ditto for Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Venezuela. Salvini told them to come to Rome if they want to discuss the matter. But will they? I don’t think so. The EU establishment proved time and time again it won’t concede an inch to dissenting factions or dissenting member states, no matter how valid the argument is. We often hear about “our European” way of life, “European culture,” the Western civilization… and we hear this narrative from the center and the far right. Well, I don’t resonate with your brand of “Europeanism.” It’s been the violent chessboard of some of the mightiest empires in history and of some of the longest and bloodiest wars to boot – the spring of two world wars… I am not in favor of federalism [albeit I used to be], not with these elites in charge. I am not in favor of this neoliberal Tower of Babel suppressing the nations of this place and those nations outside Europe. I don’t favor this Satanic construct, built on falsehood, usury, rent-seeking, and war profits. To hell with it! May it collapse and join the broken graves of past, brutish empires. I want a Europe, indeed a world, of sovereignstates: the Westphalian Sisterhood of Nations.

Article II of the Peace of Westphalia:

“On both sides, all should be forever forgotten and forgiven. What has from the beginning of the unrest, no matter how or where, from one side or the other, happened in terms of hostility, so that neither because of that, nor because of any other reason or pretext, should commit, or allow to happen, any hostility, unfriendliness, difficulty, or obstacle in respect to persons, the status, goods, or security himself, or through others, secretly or openly, directly or indirectly, under the pretense of the authority of the law, or by the way of violence within the Kingdom, or anywhere outside of it, and any earlier contradictory treaties should not stand against this. Instead, all and every, from here as well as from there, both before as well as during the war, committed insults, violent acts, hostilities, damages, and costs, without regard of the person or the issue, should be completely put aside, so that everything, whatever the one could demand from the other under his name, will be forgotten in eternity.”