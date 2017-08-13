Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci stabs Trump in the back

Donald Trump's statement was an objectively truthful condemnation of political violence which permeates from all sides in the United States.

Anthony Scaramucci, a man who held the position of White House Communications Director for only 10 days but has come out of his post-retirement (firing) blues swinging at his former boss.

Scaramucci has blasted Donald Trump for his remarks made in the light of the violent events in Charlottesville over the last 24 hours.

Trump said of the events,

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time”.

The statement offers a full condemnation of any violence, including politically motivated violence, while pointing out that the issue of racial, cultural and economic tensions in the US have been seething below the surface for many decades if not centuries.

But for Scaramucci, this wasn’t good enough. He said,

“I wouldn’t have recommended that statement. I think he needed to be much harsher as it related to the white supremacists and the nature of that … It’s actually terrorism and whether it’s domestic or international terrorism, with the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out”.

Scaramucci, known colloquially as The Mooch seems to be desperate for attention after losing his position in the White House limelight.