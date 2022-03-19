The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
First Signs of Panic as Mariupol Approaches Fall, Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles, Confrontation Between China US Looms
Zelensky calls for ‘substantive peace talks’
KYIV. March 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “substantive talks on peace and security for Ukraine” in a video address released early on Saturday morning. “It’s time to meet. It’s time to talk. It’s time to restore the territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
Russia says it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for first time
Aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition, Russia says.
Ukrainian court sanctions arrest of Medvedchuk – SBI
KYIV. March 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Lychakivsky District Court of Ukraine’s Lviv has ordered custody as a measure of restraint for member of the Ukrainian parliament (the Opposition Platform – For Life faction) Viktor Medvedchuk, who earlier escaped house arrest, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) said.
President Xi Jinping Has a Video Call with US President Joe Biden
On the evening of 18 March, President Xi Jinping had a video call with US President Joe Biden at the request of the latter. The two Presidents had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations, the situation in Ukraine, and other issues of mutual interest.
