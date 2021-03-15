First Biden War? War Clouds Gather over Ukraine
Kennan Cable No. 65: Constitutional Crisis in Ukraine: Looking for Solutions
As the gatekeeper of the Ukrainian Constitution, the Ukrainian Constitutional Court is no stranger to controversy. It often has to balance competing legal and political interests in determining whether legislation complies with the country’s highest law. The principle of judicial review, however, comes with an implicit warning, namely not to abuse these sweeping powers and do more harm than good.
They May Try Again.
Everybody writes about it and the signs are there–Ukraine is trying to attack Donbass, again.
Too bad, as they say. This time Kremlin has one major factor playing for it, which was not the case in 2014–by different estimates, majority of Russians had it with Ukrainians. No, not with Ukraine, but namely Ukrainians as people.
