The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Finland, Sanna Marin out. Ursula traded to NATO?
The Duran: Episode 1553
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Is the French protest astroturfed from the USA to punish Macron for visiting China? Americans did the same to general De Gaulle in 1968 color revolution.
“Astroturfing is the use of fake grassroots efforts to create an impression of widespread support for a policy, individual, or product.”
The French hate Macron and the pension reforms/government policies.
“In order to pass his reform, President Macron bypassed parliament by resorting to article 49.3 of the French constitution, a move that opponents view as a threat to democracy.”