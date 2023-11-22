Feudal Socialism, The Frankfurt School and the Deep State of Canada

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this 3 part discussion with David Jerome Putnam (made into 3 bite-sized videos by the artistically-inclined Mr. Putnam), I answered a few questions about myself, what I think about Fabianism (aks: Feudal Socialism), the Frankfurt School, occultism, modern art and the Deep State that is Canada.

Part 1- Who am I and What Do I think about Fabian Socialism?

Part 2- Feudal Socialists, Satanists and the Frankfurt School

Part 3- What is the Deep State that is Canada, Occultism and the FBI?

