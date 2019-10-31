Feminist Triumph – Top Women CEOs in Weapons Manufacturing & Authoritarian, pro-war Liberals

Submitted by Serban V.C. Enache…

Fortune Magazine put out their list of the most powerful women in the world. For the second year in a row, Marillyn Hewson [president, chairman, and CEO of Lockheed Martin] had the privilege of being number one. Last year Lockheed’s sales went up 8 percent, a record amount of orders in spite of hiccups with the US Government refusing to sell the 100 units of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. The company made up these losses by securing a new deal for F-35s with the Department of Defence, including an order of helicopters for the Navy. In 2017, Lockheed Martin was considered the biggest defence contractor, with almost 45 billion dollars worth of international arms sales [including for Saudi Arabia’s criminal war against Yemen]. The United States Government pays more money to Lockheed that for the Internal Revenue Service and the Environmental Protection Agency put together. The very successful Marillyn Hewson also joined the board of Johnson & Johnson in 2019. To steal a joke from comedian Jimmy Dore – gun powder, baby powder, it’s all the same…

Phebe Novakovic comes in at number 7 as chairman and CEO of General Dynamics. Under her management, the company made over 36 billion dollars in revenue [17 percent more than in 2017]. General Dynamics provides ammo and weapons used by the Israeli airforce to bomb civilian targets in Palestine under the pretext of fighting terrorism. Kathy Warden comes in 17th place as president, chairman, and CEO of Northrop Grumman. The defence giant’s stock is up 50 percent due to the 26 billion dollars worth of new contracts secured in the first six months of 2019 after Warden took over.

So much for the misandrist thesis that men are the root of all social ills. But I don’t rule out discovering nutjobs on social media, ready to scream about these top women CEOs that they’re oppressed, innocent victims of the Western Patriarchy… The political landscape has changed a lot in the US. For instance, David Stockman, Ronald Reagan’s budget director, criticized Trump’s corporate tax cuts [which lead to stock buybacks, not job growth], called for cuts to the military budget, called for the Defence Department to find better ways to make due with less.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwUAbPB20mw&feature=youtu.be&t=253

“Don’t have so many missions. Don’t be bombing Syria. Don’t be mucking around in the Middle East,” he said. Arrogantly asked “[You mean] turn our face when he [Assad] uses chemicals and nerve gas on his people?” Stockman torpedoed that bs without hesitation, saying “It’s already proven that that was a hoax.” Encircled by jingoistic women on Fox News, David Stockman didn’t hold back and emphasized a lot of other great points on Iran, Iraq, Syria, on US military presence in the Korean penninsula and in Europe decades after the Cold War’s end. Definitely worth watching it all. As a deficit owl, I’ll take a deficit hawk who is a realist on foreign policy any day of the week over a deficit owl or deficit dove who isn’t. And by foreign policy realist I mean the opposite of a neocon.

On the other hand, we have the contemporary liberals, highly authoritarian, entitled, professional virtue signallers, pro-war interventionists who are always ready to turn on the crocodile tears faucet and begin the shaming game. A majority of liberals now [64 percent] and an even bigger majority of Democrats [77 percent] have faith in the Central Intelligence Agency, according to a recent poll. There’s nothing better than striving for gender parity in that noble profession of war profiteering: collective profits [for shareholders] without individual responsibility. To finance the destruction of life and property with or without a budget deficit is their business model, their way of life.

