Exposing empire: How Soleimani’s killing put paid to myths the US told itself and others

For decades, the US establishment has talked about an international community, rules-based order, the importance of NATO allies, democracy and sovereignty. Then President Donald Trump had an Iranian general assassinated.
“Snow doesn’t fall to cover the hills, but to reveal the tracks of every beast,” goes an old Serbian saying. The proverbial snow in this case is last week’s killing of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, which exploded not just the convoy he was riding in, but decades of accumulated platitudes about the US, its allies, and the world.
Time and again, the Washington establishment has sought to assert legitimacy for its actions by invoking the “rules-based” world order, sometimes also prefaced with “liberal,” and how the US was supposedly backed by the “international community.” All of these terms were conveniently vague, mind you, capable of being stretched to fit whatever definition was required at any given moment.
The killing of Soleimani made crystal clear there are no such rules, no community, no order. There is only the American Empire, its vassals – euphemistically known as “allies” – and its targets, also known as “adversaries.” Iran made it to the adversaries list in 1979, after the Islamic Revolution overthrew the US client regime in Tehran. The Empire deals poorly with being scorned.
Trump did not say “we do what we want, where we want, and how we want, and there is no power in the universe that can stop us” – but he didn’t have to; his missiles did all the talking.
Washington has conveniently either forgotten or is ignoring one key aspect of today’s geopolitical reality; Iran does not stand alone.
You must remember that from time immemorial there have only been three types of nation states – a state that does what it’s told, a state that does what it can, and, a rarity in history, a state that does what it wants. And every state wiggles around to escape as best it can when it finds itself in the first category, carves out a suitable niche when it is the second, and rides high for as long as it can when it claws it’s way into the third category. It’s the iron law of history. But so is this… Read more »