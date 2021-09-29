The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Once again I am thrilled to be with Tom Luongo and Alexander Mercouris of the Duran. We look at the latest from the audits and Tom and Alex give their insightful take on current events and how they might roll out in the future. We cover the UK, the energy crisis in Europe, Nordstream, the German election.
Please note that due to censorship by Big Tech, this is just an extract. It will not be posted on YouTube in it’s entirety. Please see my other platforms.
EUROPE’S ENERGY CRISIS! + GERMANY ELECTS – ALEXANDER MERCOURIS + TOM LUONGO (FULL) | ALTCOINS | CRYPTO RICH
EUROPE’S ENERGY CRISIS! + GERMANY ELECTS – ALEXANDER MERCOURIS + TOM LUONGO (FULL) | ALTCOINS | CRYPTO RICH Once again I am thrilled to be with Tom Luongo and Alexander Mercouris of the Duran. We loo…
Crypto Rich on Twitter: “What is going on with the #fuelshortages shortages? Is it is just the UK, what about the #GasCrisis & #oilprice hikes. @TFL1728 & Alexander Mercouris from https://t.co/oQsgqgoLmx discuss.https://t.co/UuoEF3QFxI#bitcoin $BTC #merkel #germany #oil #inflation #audit #biden pic.twitter.com/WYxIlN2vBw / Twitter”
What is going on with the #fuelshortages shortages? Is it is just the UK, what about the #GasCrisis & #oilprice hikes. @TFL1728 & Alexander Mercouris from https://t.co/oQsgqgoLmx discuss.https://t.co/UuoEF3QFxI#bitcoin $BTC #merkel #germany #oil #inflation #audit #biden pic.twitter.com/WYxIlN2vBw
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Inflation everywhere, gold ready to explode
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on
the accompanying site… http://www.top6jobs.com
[ PART TIME JOBS FOR USA ] No Experience Needed, No Boss Over il Your FD Shoulder… Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots.
Check This…….http://www.works51.com