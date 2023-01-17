European Leaders ADMIT Ukraine Peace Deal Was A Sham

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
In the West we’re frequently told by our leaders in government and the media that Russia “can’t be trusted,” so there’s no real point to negotiating with Putin and his duplicitous ilk. Except now we learn from former German Chancellor – confirmed by former French President Francois Hollande – that when NATO countries signed the Minsk peace accords in 2015, calling for a ceasefire in the Donbas, they had no intention of honoring the agreement and were merely buying time to arm the Ukrainian military for the inevitable war to come. Guest host Aaron Maté and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the shocking revelation and why it will receive virtually no attention in the Western media.
