On the 7th of November, 2019 in a blunt interview with The Economist the French president Emmanuel Macron warns Europe: “What we are currently
experiencing is the brain death of NATO.”
This statement was one of his most remembered one’s last year. Now, in 2020, after Donald Trump decided to cut military contingent in Germany for 10 000 soldiers,
Europe is thinking about Its own army.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.