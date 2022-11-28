The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU upset with US, all about money. NYT, NATO weapons running low. Bakhmut fall inevitable. U/1
Topic 789
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Those daring to complain are “Putin puppets”. No price is too high for US “freedom gas”.
“If you look at it soberly…”? Were they all drunk then, when they signed up to this scheme? There can be no other explanation for such stupidity, it would seem. They had no idea that the US was going to rip them off? They deserve everything they get.
Also…don’t tell me…the EU will probably now complain that they have to buy weapons from the US (and possibly Britain) at hugely inflated prices as well. I don’t believe they didn’t know. I think they are just making token complaints about everything to divert attention from the fact that the elites who agreed this scam are taking a cut.
General Smedley Butler said it. War is a racket. Smedley Butler and his marines was muscle men for US big corp.