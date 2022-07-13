in Latest, Video

EU turning into economic backwater. Germany closing down

The Duran: Episode 1330

The Duran

Col
July 13, 2022

Never mind. Don’t forget, the Germans and Italians, and the rest, can install wind turbines and solar panels on everyone’s roof, raise the temperature in their homes by burning methane from fermenting cowshit, and wear Arctic survival clothing. Easy. The workers can compete with Asia by simply working 12 hour days, 6 days a week, on half pay. There’s always a way, right?
Seriously, I think there might be some assassinations coming up in the EU. You heard it here first.

