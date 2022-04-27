The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU Russia in High Stakes Poker Game over Gas for Roubles, Russia Continues Advancing in Donbass
So if I don’t pay my gas bill and the company cut off my gas, they are black mailing me, what kind of logic is this, if what Gasprom has done is wrong, and it’s an outrage, then I demand that my gas should be restored OR ELSE, I don’t know what the or else would mean. Perhaps I could put an embargo on Gasprom and refuse to import their gas hold on a bit,!!!! that would be the same thing, I would have no gas.