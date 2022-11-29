The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU frozen out. Bloomberg, US strategic win in Ukraine. Stephen King, girl power. U/1
Topic 790
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If the Neocons hate you, you must be doing something right.
If you despise the Neocons, you are doing something right.
If committing National Suicide is the goal of the Ukrainian Government, they are certainly following a successful strategy.
Just started watching this video. The thing that strikes me… though I think I’m expecting to much actually because sometimes it is hard to admit that one has it wrong, or will be laughed at if one admits defeat… BUT, let’s say this is all just one big game (which it is in one way) and Putin loses (hope not) to the western powers that want to entrap us all in their Matrix… aren’t there any/more – politicians or those in authority that are sick and tired of hearing ‘usa/america’ in the news? Sprawled all over the internet like a… Read more »