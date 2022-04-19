in Latest, Video

EU fast tracking Ukraine. Putin says Economic Blitzkrieg failed. ‘Z’ cheese platters. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

EU fast tracking Ukraine. Putin says Economic Blitzkrieg failed. ‘Z’ cheese platters. Update 1
Alex Christoforou

3 Comments
Magnetarz
April 19, 2022

Scary isn’t it, that the cancel culture insanity that has gripped the lunatic Left, the Leftist Globalist and Liberals who claim words are violence [which it isn’t, violence IS violence], that their Leftist mindset HAS permiated through to the Government Collective! Think of the insane rules: you can’t use “Z”, you can’t use “V”: in the UK you can’t say something on social media (or public) that “hurts someone’s feelings” since it is then hate speech! Same is true for Canada where you disagree with government policy and your bank accounts are frozen; or in the USA you disagree with… Read more »

Sara
April 19, 2022
waine
April 19, 2022

Russia should “stick it ” to Greece and Cyprus, make them pay for their policy of sending arms to Ukraine to kill Russian soldiers They could have remained neutral, despite the EU kicking up about it, in the end when the conflict in the Ukraine is over Russia would have remembered it and they would have been looked on favourably by Russia, who will have a lot of clout in world events.

