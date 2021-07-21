EU coordinates attack against Poland & Hungary, in hopes of regime change
The Duran: Episode 1043
Could Hungary break the EU?
The EU is facing a democracy crisis, and there is nothing it can do about it.
Hungary’s controversial new anti-LGBTQ law which took effect on July 7 has blown open tensions within the EU over what to do with a rogue member state.
