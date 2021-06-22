in Latest, Video

EU central bank official says digital euro will be safe and private

Digital euro offers better privacy protections than private stablecoins: ECB official

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member, Fabio Panetta, has argued that a digital euro offers superior privacy protections than privately issued stablecoins. Panetta criticized the profit motive of private firms, emphasizing it is in their commercial interests to harvest masses of data on their users.

