The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU aims to destroy Russia oil industry. Wheat shortages. SHOCKING, Ukraine wins Eurovision. Update 1
Topic 541
Fascinating video, as ever and thank you, Alex, for the update on the kitten. You wonder what these demented beings are going to think up next – the whole thing is a clown world.
So basically next year’s Eurovision is going to be held in the underground tunnels of Azovstal.
Apparently a Dutch online newspaper forgot to remove an editor’s internal comment not meant for publication, which revealed that their article on Ukraine’s win was written in advance of the event. In other words, a total set-up.
The claimed “added value” that Helsinki would bring to NATO is entirely related to Finland’s geographical proximity to Russia for placement of offensive missile infrastructure. It is certainly not related to Finland’s tiny population of 5.5 million or GDP of $270 bn.
Welcome to the decline and collapse of the west, it is astonishingly to see western leaders deliberately destroying their own country’s and the peoples future.
Sri Lanka is a great example. I actually think that is what is required. The evil-doing warmongering psychopathic Globalists need to fear for their lives and well-being before they STOP their sinister agenda.