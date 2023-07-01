in Latest, Video

EU, $3B Russian asset tax. CIA reveals plan to win war. Belarus failed coup. Snake Island day. U/1

EU, $3B Russian asset tax. CIA reveals plan to win war. Belarus failed coup. Snake Island day. U/1
Alex Christoforou

john plum
john plum
July 1, 2023

If assets are stolen, then international banking can be concluded to be the judges in legitimacy of any war; I.E. partisans and backers of wars, WHERE,
traded national assets are held as ‘social credit’ against nations, whose disbursement depends upon the decision of, so it seems, NATO – specifically certain unspecified NATO countries.

john plum
john plum
July 1, 2023

Suddenly, for these EU financiers, banking interest becomes profit for the account holder. They are fooling themselves and every one who listens. Interest is tantamount to inflation, or part of of the maintained trading value of a sum, and its removal is tantamount to devaluation of said sum, or theft.

