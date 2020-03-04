Establishment Joe-mentum: Biden racks up Super Tuesday wins as party lines up behind him

Former vice president Joe Biden has carried the south in the Super Tuesday primaries for the Democrat presidential nomination, riding the wave of endorsements and support from the party establishment.
Exit polls and projections showed Biden poised to get the most delegates from Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee, as well as scoring surprise victories in Minnesota – where Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed him on the eve of the primaries – and Massachusetts, the home states of another contender, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
His Super Tuesday victory lap – which liberal pundits quickly dubbed #JoeMentum – was somewhat tempered by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) projected to finish ahead in Texas, Colorado, Maine, Utah and Vermont.
Though Biden struggled in the early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, his decisive victory in South Carolina and the apparent rise of Sanders triggered the Democrats into falling in line behind the establishment candidate. Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg suddenly dropped out and endorsed Biden, along with a number of other prominent Democrats – including top national security figures from the Obama administration.
Former FBI director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan were among the prominent Biden champions, along with national security adviser Susan Rice and Ambassador Samantha Power, all of whom stumped for their former vice-president ahead of the big primary.
Notably missing from Biden’s endorsements were Barack Obama himself, as well as 2016’s failed favorite Hillary Clinton.
https://www.rt.com/usa/482255-biden-super-tuesday-victories/
Malleable, useful idiots will always be preferred. Adding corruptible just makes it an extra yummy choice.
We the lower-half of USA, exactly why is it that we are the 50% working-poor?
Is it not because the 50% most educated want it that way? For the upper-half of society hoards all the land, wealth, political power, healthcare and 98% of guns.
So, the 50% poor refuse to vote, which allows the 25% most wealthy to win all elections and to hoard 75% of the wealth.
And so, super Tuesday was orchestrated confusion, with the rich and their paid actor politicians pulling all the strings.
Alex and all of his fiction facts, just what is he trying to accomplish?
Not one word about California, the greatest delegate prize of all.
Pure fiction is the claim the Biden made his biggest gains in the deep south.
Complete ignorance of the fact that the 50% working-poor never vote.