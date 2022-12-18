in Latest, Video

Erdogan wants meeting with Assad. US forces in Syria isolated

760 Views 16 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Erdogan wants meeting with Assad. US forces in Syria isolated
The Duran: Episode 1461

Report

The Duran

