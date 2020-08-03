Equal Human Rights will Solve Social Problems

Equal human rights mean we all need to have equal opportunities in life. What is allowed to some must be allowed to everybody else. It is of utmost importance for creating a good society. We already have a lot of equal rights, for example, we have equal purchasing rights on the market, and that is the reason why the market of goods works well. The lack of equal human rights creates problems for humankind.

We have interrupted the equal right to work because unemployment exists. Unemployed people must accept any job to survive, and that brings the exploitation of workers. We may bring justice to the economy by shortening work hours until unemployment is eliminated. It will raise the demand for workers and increase their salaries until exploitation is eliminated. Workers would be able to purchase more, making the economy grow, and this will solve the enormous problem of today’s economy.

Equal human rights may make the economy even better. We may introduce competition among workers for every public work post at any time. Every job should be filled by the worker who offers higher productivity, more responsibility, and lower price for work. I have presented such an economy in the scientific book Humanism. People will need a lot of time to accept such work division. However, it will grow the economy much more than capitalism could, and that will send capitalism down in history.

Equal human rights also mean all people should have the same legislative, judicial, and executive powers in society. That is something that is non-existent today, and this is the main obstacle to reaching a good society. Let’s give everyone equal rights to evaluate other people for whatever they do. Each positive evaluation will bring a small award to the assessed person, and each negative evaluation will result in a small punishment. Then everyone will work hard to better the lives of others and not hurt anybody. This will create a good society.

Equal human rights will solve all social problems of humankind. They will create a good society. I have presented this process more in the article: Equal Human Rights will build Heaven on Earth. People should pay attention, contemplate and discuss it, but they do not. Why?

