in Latest, Video

Energy Companies Warn US on anti-Russia Sanctions: There is Not Enough Gas to Replace Russia’s

216 Views 7 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Energy Companies Warn US on anti-Russia Sanctions: There is Not Enough Gas to Replace Russia’s
News Topic 390

Exclusive: U.S. talks to energy firms on EU gas supply in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Exclusive: U.S. talks to energy firms on EU gas supply in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict

The U.S. government has held talks with several international energy companies on contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two U.S. officials and two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Gas reserves in European UGS record low, Gazprom says

Gas reserves in European UGS record low, Gazprom says

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Natural gas reserves in Europe’s underground gas storages (UGS) are at their lowest level during the long-term monitoring period and withdrawals are already above a half of the volume injected last year, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1794264/

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
William Beeby
William Beeby
January 16, 2022
Rate this article :
     

We in the UK are going to freeze soon as very cold weather is being forecast. I am a pensioner and find it very difficult to keep pace with the electric / gas Bills .

1
Reply
Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  William Beeby
January 16, 2022

You can blame the US for that. If it hadn’t tried numerous times over the past six years to stop Nord Stream 2, the gas would be flowing from Russia to Europe now. There might even be more gas coming from Ukraine if that country hadn’t defaulted on paying Russia for the gas, and if it hadn’t siphoned off (stolen) gas.

1
Reply
Terry R
Terry R
January 16, 2022

Thorough analysis which brings together confusing media snippets to give a clear view of the likely outcome of current events in relation to the West’s conflict with Russia. Thank you Alex.

2
Reply

The death of Rasputin