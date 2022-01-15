The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Energy Companies Warn US on anti-Russia Sanctions: There is Not Enough Gas to Replace Russia’s
News Topic 390
Exclusive: U.S. talks to energy firms on EU gas supply in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Exclusive: U.S. talks to energy firms on EU gas supply in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict
The U.S. government has held talks with several international energy companies on contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two U.S. officials and two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
Gas reserves in European UGS record low, Gazprom says
Gas reserves in European UGS record low, Gazprom says
MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Natural gas reserves in Europe’s underground gas storages (UGS) are at their lowest level during the long-term monitoring period and withdrawals are already above a half of the volume injected last year, Gazprom said on Wednesday.
https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1794264/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
We in the UK are going to freeze soon as very cold weather is being forecast. I am a pensioner and find it very difficult to keep pace with the electric / gas Bills .
You can blame the US for that. If it hadn’t tried numerous times over the past six years to stop Nord Stream 2, the gas would be flowing from Russia to Europe now. There might even be more gas coming from Ukraine if that country hadn’t defaulted on paying Russia for the gas, and if it hadn’t siphoned off (stolen) gas.
Thorough analysis which brings together confusing media snippets to give a clear view of the likely outcome of current events in relation to the West’s conflict with Russia. Thank you Alex.