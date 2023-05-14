in Latest, Video

Elensky visits Pope & Meloni. WaPo, invade Russia & blow up Hungary pipeline. Turkey elections. U/1

1k Views 23 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Elensky visits Pope & Meloni. WaPo, invade Russia & blow up Hungary pipeline. Turkey elections. U/1
Topic 959

Pepe Escobar on Twitter: “pic.twitter.com/9EtMHX8BPE / Twitter”

pic.twitter.com/9EtMHX8BPE

Arthur Morgan on Twitter: “#SayNoToDrugs#ZelenskyJust say No to Drugs! pic.twitter.com/A6N0LcWnV9 / Twitter”

SayNoToDrugs#ZelenskyJust say No to Drugs! pic.twitter.com/A6N0LcWnV9

Brainless Partisans 🏴‍☠️☢️☣️🪆 on Twitter: “”Le meilleur ami de Hunter Biden”: le visage de Zelensky lors d’une interview à la BBC a beaucoup impressionné les Américains pic.twitter.com/MwbMBjv77A / Twitter”

“Le meilleur ami de Hunter Biden”: le visage de Zelensky lors d’une interview à la BBC a beaucoup impressionné les Américains pic.twitter.com/MwbMBjv77A

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

23 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
May 14, 2023

Meloni is turning into more baloney? How disappointing! She should be meeting with Orban instead.

2
Reply
HeBear17
HeBear17
Reply to  penrose
May 14, 2023

Should Indeed.

1
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
May 14, 2023

Fortunately now all globalist jews’ minions who meet with nazi-jew dwarf elensky are showing their true face. WE WILL NOT FORGET NOR FORGIVE.

Pope is there next, waiting his turn behind the curtains

joe-sniff-elensky-ass.jpg
0
Reply

Imran Khan released, but troubles in Pakistan remain

Ukr Bakhmut 1 Sqkm; Russia Repels Flank Attacks; Russia Loses 2 Jets, Destroys 2 Ukr Jets, Big Ammo Dump, Ze Meets Pope