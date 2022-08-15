The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Elensky, target Russians in Zaporozhye. Guardian, get Putin, take him down. Boris in Greece. Update 1
Topic 657
George is the one behind elensky. He has one objective to get rid of Putin he is fixated on this and has been since Putin kicked him out of Russia.
The ends justify the means. Nuclear disaster, economic disaster, famine all means to an end. A double plus because that would cause the great tear down that will give rise to the great reset
