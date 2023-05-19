in Latest, Video

Elensky in Saudi Arabia, soon Japan. Politico, freeze conflict. Boris, Macron was a lickspittle. U/1

218 Views 24 Votes 5 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

24 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
john plum
john plum
May 19, 2023

Yes Saudi invited Elensky for the reasons you give; AND also, to allow the Arab leaders to witness the fool in person and so be in no doubt in his condemnation – so joining with increasing interest and enthusiasm the leadership of President Assad whom they can also witness as he strides into the reception room with a gait that tells a story of an astounding man of grace.

Last edited 2 hours ago by john plum
2
Reply
john plum
john plum
May 19, 2023

I’m sure Saudia’s Bin Salman spotted it:
Note the twisted lie Zelesnsky gave to the Saudi’s when, having spoken of persecution of specifically Muslims by Russia in the Crimea without any evidence; he then immediately went on to congratulate Saudia for ‘securing their release’ from Russia… as if the prisoners were only or mainly Muslim captives and from amongst the civilian population, not combatant POWs, and not from outside the Crimea.

Last edited 2 hours ago by john plum
2
Reply
Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
May 19, 2023

Verey good reflections, Alex!

2
Reply
john plum
john plum
Reply to  Magnar Husby
May 19, 2023

I agree, and have found them to be increasingly so in the past few weeks.

1
Reply
john plum
john plum
May 19, 2023

I reckon yes, Russia would right now consider likely the soundness of a distinct military-political strategy to take Kiev at the right time which now appears to loom; Otherwise to preclude that strategy would likely leave Russia facing a increasingly belligerent entity in the name of Ukraine for many many years to come, with the addition of an enlarged missile capability, including Ukrainian-regime anti-Russian terrorism.

Last edited 1 hour ago by john plum
1
Reply

The WEF wants more Global Taxes and the Colombian Government is leading the Initiative

Russia Storms Last Bakhmut Positions, Bombards Ukraine; US Seeks Frozen Conflict, West Prepares F16s