Elensky in Saudi Arabia, soon Japan. Politico, freeze conflict. Boris, Macron was a lickspittle. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Yes Saudi invited Elensky for the reasons you give; AND also, to allow the Arab leaders to witness the fool in person and so be in no doubt in his condemnation – so joining with increasing interest and enthusiasm the leadership of President Assad whom they can also witness as he strides into the reception room with a gait that tells a story of an astounding man of grace.
I’m sure Saudia’s Bin Salman spotted it:
Note the twisted lie Zelesnsky gave to the Saudi’s when, having spoken of persecution of specifically Muslims by Russia in the Crimea without any evidence; he then immediately went on to congratulate Saudia for ‘securing their release’ from Russia… as if the prisoners were only or mainly Muslim captives and from amongst the civilian population, not combatant POWs, and not from outside the Crimea.
Verey good reflections, Alex!
I agree, and have found them to be increasingly so in the past few weeks.
I reckon yes, Russia would right now consider likely the soundness of a distinct military-political strategy to take Kiev at the right time which now appears to loom; Otherwise to preclude that strategy would likely leave Russia facing a increasingly belligerent entity in the name of Ukraine for many many years to come, with the addition of an enlarged missile capability, including Ukrainian-regime anti-Russian terrorism.