Elensky goes after Kolomoisky. Kirby, UKR reaches Russia second line. EU-Ukraine food court. U/1

Elensky goes after Kolomoisky. Kirby, UKR reaches Russia second line. EU-Ukraine food court. U/1
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

Tom
Tom
September 3, 2023

Ukraine used sticks to jump over the first Russian defensive line.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
September 3, 2023

Rats trapped in a barrel will devour each other eventually. If I was Zelensky, I wouldn’t be lured to New York. Anything could happen (and be blamed on the Russians). Perhaps Arestovych has been negotiating with the US in the background, since he removed himself from Zelensky’s inner circle. He has certainly been presenting himself as a more urbane (and less raddled) option to Zelensky.

