Eighty Years Of Joni Mitchell

On November 7, Joni Mitchell celebrates her eightieth birthday. Because it falls on a Tuesday, this City Winery event in her honour will be held two days earlier. There is no indication the lady herself will be present, she is certainly not listed as a performer. A long time resident of Los Angeles, she experienced a serious health scare in 2015 but last year she performed live at Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival for the first time since 1969, closing the show. She looked frail and performed seated; her voice is also an octave lower than in her prime. Having said that, she has been busy at home as can be seen from her official website.

Her Newport set was recorded, but she has not released a studio album of new material since Shine in 2007.

It is difficult to gauge where she stands in the ranks of songwriters, certainly she is one of the most influential of the modern era, of either sex. It is likewise difficult to rank her songs, but two of her greatest compositions were recorded definitively by other artists.

An upbeat rock version of This Flight Tonight was recorded by Nazareth for their fourth album, Loud ’N’ Proud in 1973, and Both Sides Now, the title track of Clouds, her second album, was recorded by Judy Collins.

If you are not of a certain vintage, check out Joni Mitchell’s official YouTube channel which currently has over 140 thousand subscribers.

