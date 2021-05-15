Egypt must open the borders with Gaza, let the aid in and wounded out

Submitted by Fra Hughes…

The total siege on Gaza by air sea and land can only work with the complicity of the Egyptian military regime.

Egypt, once the leader of the Arab world and defender of the Nasserite vision of a socialist middle east, has become a cruel caricature of those dreams.

Egypt was first occupied by the British in 1882. During the first world war, it was a British Protectorate and in 1922 following nationalist demonstrations, it placed a monarchy in nominal charge of Egypt, while Britain continued to control the Suez Canal, the political life of the country and train the army and police.

On 23 July 1952, a Nationalist coup, led by the Free Officers Movement saw the imposed monarchy deposed and a military President and government put in its place.

This coup advocated for the removal of British troops from Egypt and promoted a socialist secular government. It was led by Mohammed Naguib and Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Thus the Nasserite movement was born, and a form of Arab socialist nationalism swept across the region.

Nasser helped Egypt become a Republic, free from western interference. He was forced to nationalise the Suez canal to fund the building of the Aswan Dam, a project America had agreed to finance but then reneged. He defeated a joint British French and Israeli attempt to recapture the canal and became a hero of the Arab masses and the anti-imperialist movement worldwide.

His vision was one of a strong Egypt, with full industrialisation and employment, with a socialist government supporting the people with homes education and health, has failed to materialise.

After Nasser, we had President Muhammed Anwar al-Sadat. He served from 1970 until his assassination on 6 October 1981.

A contemporary of Nasser he served as vice president and signed the 1976 Camp David peace agreement with Menachem Begin of Israel.

He led Egypt away from Nasserism and towards American capitalism and was assassinated in a military coup.

Hosni Mubarak who was injured during the assassination of Sadat became the next President and he ruled from 1981 until February 2011 when a historic street led revolution forced his resignation. A temporary leader was installed until Egypt’s first democratically elected President, Muslim Brotherhood leader, Mohamed Morsi was sworn into office on 30 June 2012.

Under Morsi, ties were strengthened with Gaza where Hamas is seen as an offshoot organisation of the Muslim Brotherhood.

While I am not a fan of the Brotherhood as a democrat I fully supported the choice of the Egyptian people.

With the siege on Gaza, instigated in 2007 by Israel after Hamas won the democratic vote to lead the Palestinian people politically, America refused to recognise the mandate Hamas won in Gaza and the Westbank. Israel began the siege and Egypt joined them under pressure from both the US and Israel.

President Abbas in the West Bank refused to accept the outcome and as result, he has stayed in power without a mandate and is defacto a dictator refusing to hold fresh elections which he knows he must lose. He has lost the people as the PA Palestinian Authority continues to support the Israeli occupation in return for money position and power.

As conditions in Gaza began to improve as a result of Morsi being elected, plans were put in place to have him removed.

Many believe and I am one of them that Israel and America conspired to instigate the coup that brought Sisi to power in yet another military coup.

Since then Egypt has played a full part in the misery heaped upon the people of Gaza by Israel and has even shot Gazan’s and flooded their lifeline to the outside world, their tunnels.

Israel yet again murders bombs and destroys Gaza with impunity along with the people their livelihoods and their infrastructure without restraint, all the while being encouraged by western politicians proclaiming’ Israels right to defend itself’ while ignoring the rights of Palestinians to self-defence from occupation. It is Egypt who holds the key to unlock Gaza and end the siege.

As long as Egypt enforces a blockade of Gaza by land sea and air they are just as complicit as Israel for the slow genocide and war crimes being perpetrated against Gaza.

While we remain silent on Israeli war crimes and Egypts connivance in them, then we too are guilty of complicity in war crimes.

It is not the words of your enemies you will remember but the silence of your friends.

The next time you condemn Israeli Actions please remember to condemn Egypt’s inactions.

Open the borders. Let the aid in and the wounded out.

