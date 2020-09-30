The relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey is getting worse. Saudi Arabia is preparing for an economic move. The embargo, which was initiated unofficially, will gain an official character from October and continue with the non-purchase of Made in Turkey origin goods. How does embargo on Turkish products from Saudi Arabia affect the economy? Turkey, Saudi Arabia has $ 3.3 billion to $ 3 billion in exports and imports.The Syrian Civil War, Saudi Arabia – PYD relations, Jamal Khashoggi murder are among the political problems of the two countries. Saudi Arabia had previously remove the value-added tax for goods from Turkey 5% to 15%.

Economic Embargo from Saudi Arabia to Turkey.

It is stated that small and medium enterprises in this region are anxious due to the cessation of exports from southeastern provinces such as Hatay, Gaziantep and Diyarbakır.

Saudi Arabia started its Umrah visits, which had been stopped for six months due to the COVID19 outbreak, starting on October 4. They need to bring the necessary conditions and procedures to change rather than envision, obtain permission from the relevant authorities, and also submit a sample report that they are not Covid-19.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report