Economic Changes in the World – Jeffrey Sachs, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

Jeffrey cannot bring himself to admit that one of the key issues facing the Argentine economy is it’s inordinate control by 50 oligarchic families whose assets are overwhelmingly valued in US dollars. This stranglehold needs to be broken. Michael Hudson has analysed the solution to this problem very eloquently.
Thank you for bringing us the wonderful Professor Sachs for another enlightening conversation! Top notch guest. One note with regard to the growth of China. China’s amazing growth came directly at the cost of American jobs and American workers. Yes, American businessmen profited handsomely on the comparatively cheap Chinese labor, but American manufacturing was destroyed. Neither the American government nor American business community had or has any allegiance to their fellow countrymen, American workers. It gutted the middle class and destroyed small towns across the USA. So while I’m happy that China has developed so wonderfully, make no mistake that… Read more »
The organic diversity of the world is best. Let the Chinese make their own products in China. Let the Italians make their own products in Italy. The globalist concept is fatally flawed and, among other things, destroys the organic diversity of the globe’s sovereign nation states.
Dr Sachs seems to be a globalist of type, we need to get into the detail if that and how international law can be democratically applied? The sovereign states have their own people to establish democracy and from there international law otherwise we have the huge mistake of the EU without those individual sovereign states with direct and foundational democratic systems: A disastrous beaurocratic (spelling) blob. Sachs definitely has blind spots: Sth America have had predatory US interference for over a century? Whats Sachs view of the WEF? Sachs seems a devotee of CO2 caused climate change, a WEF influence?… Read more »
The WEF loves the EU beaurocratic blob, they can more easily manipulate it for elite, not majority, governance.