in Latest, Video

East Ukraine cauldron and Zelensky in Kiev without NATO. Morning Update 1

63 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

East Ukraine cauldron and Zelensky in Kiev without NATO. Morning Update 1
***News Topic 753***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russian demands fall on deaf ears and the war begins in Ukraine

NATO expansion meets Russian bear & protests in Russia