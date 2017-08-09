Duterte vows to bomb para-military drug lords with airforce

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has made a new threat to drug lords who are known to surround themselves with mafioso style paramilitaries. The weaponisation of the narcotics trade has for decades been a problem of great magnitude in Philippines, one which threatens the peace and harmony of countries communities and cities.

Today, Duterte has vowed to break the power of these militant drug lords by using one weapon they do not have, aerial defences.

The Philippine President stated,

“Even if you have 100-200 armed men, that will not help. Why would you put up a fight? I have 12 FA-50 jets. I will drop five bombs on you. I will really use the force of the government. I told you not to contradict the government. I will use the government because I have to protect the people who represent the government. I will not hesitate”.

Duterte said this would also include politicians who have used their connections to drug lords to enrich themselves at the expense of social cohesion.

Crime in Philippines is down 13% since Duterte took office. The President vows this is only the beginning.