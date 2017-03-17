Dutch government displays its hypocrisy with ban on Turkish officials (VIDEO)

The Netherlands applies one set of rules to itself, and another when it interferes in the affairs of others

The tit-for-tat diplomatic battle between Turkey and the Netherlands has been one of the top international stories this week.

It all started with the Dutch refusing to allow the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, entry to the Netherlands to attend a rally of the Turkish expatriate community.

The rally was being held in support of a referendum called by Turkish president Erdogan to greatly expand his powers.

It seems the Dutch aren’t so keen on having foreign politicians playing politics in their country – yet that is precisely what the Netherlands practices itself.

The Netherlands was one of the chief supporters of the 2014 Maidan coup in Ukraine. A pro-coup propaganda channel Hromadske TV was set up at the time, with primary financial backing coming from The Kingdom of the Netherlands (With the USA and George Soros’ International Renaissance Fund coming in second and third):

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, no?

Apparently what’s good for other countries (direct interference in their internal politics) is not good for the Netherlands.

Not that the Turkish foreign minister wanted to interfere in Dutch politics. The event he wanted to attend was exclusively about Turkish politics, which makes the Dutch position even more indefensible.

But maybe this has been all about playing to a domestic audience for both countries.

Here’s The Duran’s Peter Lavelle with his take on this diplomatic feud:

