Drone hits Russia, Pskov airbase. 30km from Estonia. Tucker & Orban. Gabon coup? Macron panics. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

Leif Sachs
Leif Sachs
August 30, 2023

I have no idea whether its true, but there’s a rumour that Macron leaned on Modi to veto Algeria’s admittance to BRICS.

Jarno P
Jarno P
August 30, 2023

Kaja Kallas, Estonian PM

Member of:
– European Council on Foreign Relations
– Friends of Europe/Young European Leaders/2017
– George Soros’ European Council on Foreign Relations

Too old for WEF Young Global Leaders program

Jews blow jobber and ball licker

Criminal asshole

