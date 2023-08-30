Drone hits Russia, Pskov airbase. 30km from Estonia. Tucker & Orban. Gabon coup? Macron panics. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I have no idea whether its true, but there’s a rumour that Macron leaned on Modi to veto Algeria’s admittance to BRICS.
Kaja Kallas, Estonian PM
Member of:
– European Council on Foreign Relations
– Friends of Europe/Young European Leaders/2017
– George Soros’ European Council on Foreign Relations
Too old for WEF Young Global Leaders program
