in Latest, Video

Donetsk targeted, Elensky vows to ‘liberate.’ NATO clueless on Turkey. Scholz wheat plan. Update 1

419 Views 12 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Donetsk targeted, Elensky vows to ‘liberate.’ NATO clueless on Turkey. Scholz wheat plan. Update 1
Topic 584

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia, Ukraine, China, Taiwan, NATO w/Gonzalo Lira (Live)