Latest, News, Video Donald Trump speaks at Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem Adam Garrie10 hours agoMay 23, 2017 The Israeli PM mentioned the recent attack in Britain during his remarks. Donald Trump has re-joined Benjamin Netanyahu at the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Watch both speeches below.