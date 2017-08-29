Donald Trump in new threat of war against North Korea

Donald Trump has signalled his support for South Korea and Japan after North Korea launched a missile which flew over Japanese territory. While Japan reserves the right to shoot such missiles down, Japan did not exercise this right in what was the first North Korean missile to fly over Japan since 2009.

Donald Trump has affirmed that military options are back on the table against the DPRK. He stated,

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour. Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table”.

North Korea has also issued a statement in which Pyongyang blames the recent joint US-South Korean military drills in the region for heightening tensions.

North Korea stated,

“Now that the US has openly declared its hostile intention towards the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, by waging aggressive joint military exercises despite repeated warnings… my country has every reason to respond with tough counter-measures as an exercise of its right to self-defence. …the US should be wholly responsible for the catastrophic consequences it will entail”.

These statements come after Donald Trump held lengthy telephone conversations with the leaders of both Japan and South Korea.