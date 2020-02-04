DNC launches Shadow App to screw Bernie again in Iowa caucus (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the Iowa caucus chaos that has arisen from ‘inconsistencies’ with an app that was supposed to track the results of the Democrat caucuses, but has instead counted zero results and fueled speculation that Bernie Sanders is about to be cheated once again.

The app was created by Shadow, Inc., a technology firm that was created in January last year after data and messaging service Groundbase was acquired by Democrat non-profit ACRONYM. Shadow’s CEO Gerard Niemira, product manager Ahna Rao and COO James Hickey all worked on the Hillary for America campaign which was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016.

To make matters more murky, Democrat candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign contributed $50,000 to the Shadow App development.

Via Zerohedge…

Did the Iowa Democratic Party hire Morgan Stanley to build the vote-counting app for its first-in-the-nation caucus? Because last night’s catastrophe made the Facebook IPO look like an organized, orderly market debut.

After the party badly botched the rollout of the results of last night’s Iowa Caucus following “quality control issues” involving the transmission of data from caucus sites to the main reporting headquarters, millions are accusing the Democratic Party of once again trying to rig the nominating contest to favor establishment candidates while undermining the insurgent campaign of ‘Democratic Socialist’ Bernie Sanders.

This technical glitch has led to one of the most electoral catastrophes in recent memory: Roughly 8 hours after results were expected, there’s still nothing, and the entire process has been plunged into chaos. The issue erupted after the Iowa Democratic Party announced late Tuesday that it had found ‘inconsistencies’ in its electronic data, prompting them to audit it against the paper trail, according to NBC News.

Party chair Troy Price said the party is “validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail. That system is taking longer than expected, but it’s in place to ensure we are eventually able to report results with full confidence.” The state Democratic party’s communications director, Mandy McClure, said on Monday night that there were “inconsistencies” in the reporting of three sets of results. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,” McClure said. This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down, and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results,” McClure added.

Needless to say, polls released in recent weeks showed Bernie Sanders surging ahead, cementing him as the front-runner heading into the race. And then this glitch happens, allowing Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden to steal the caucus-evening spotlight with the help of their cronies in the media.

After watching Democrats rig the 2016 primary in favor of Hillary Clinton, thousands have taken to twitter to express their frustration. If the caucus was an unmitigated disaster (made even more hilarious by the fact that all of the candidates invested months of their time and hundreds of millions of dollars trying to clinch the all-important first nominating contest), it was also a wellspring for political humor.

The main takeaway: Is it merely a coincidence that this epic confusion emerged after Bernie’s surge in the polls?

