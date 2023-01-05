The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Dmitri Rogozin, once head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, penned a letter to Pierre Levy, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France. This letter calls out the French government for its participation in the Ukraine – Russia war, and includes a shell fragment that was fired from a French artillery piece that was being used to shell Donbass. The shell hit, almost killing Mr. Rogozin and killing two of his friends.

Donetsk City in particular, as well as all of Donbass, has been under Ukrainian bombardment since 2014, when the people of the region were appalled by the U.S. engineered coup d’etat known as the EuroMaidan. The Donbass region, a heavily industrialized sector of Ukraine populated by people who have strong Russia sympathies, feared for their lives from the new ultra nationalist leaning Ukrainian government and they seceded, forming two independent states, the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.

Kiev responded by attacking these people – their own Ukrainian citizens by their claim. They have been shelling Donetsk city and the Donbass region since 2014. The Minsk I and Minsk II accords, ostensibly intended to create a peaceful resolution to this conflict, were recently revealed to be nothing but the subtlety of buying time for the Kiev government to arm itself for a major showdown against Russia. That is what is taking place now.

The following, then, is Mr. Rogozin’s letter, first presented in the Russian language, and then a rough translation and edit through Google and my own knowledge of the language. It seems appropriate to put this letter out to the public for several reasons:

The war takes real people’s lives. This is not just a little boys’ game with toy tanks and toy armies. Families are losing fathers and mother and children on all sides. The American deep state establishment, the same people who are now being more and more openly reported to have masterminded the JFK assassination, the spate of war after war that the US has been in since WWII is responsible for brainwashing an entire nation into blind, Nazi-style hatred of their brothers and sisters. At some point there must be accountability for these things.

Now follows the letter, first in Russian, then in English. Anyone with deep knowledge of Russian is welcome to comment and correct my translation errors should they exist, and I will thank you in the comments and apply the edit after I have confirmed it.

Текст обращения Дмитрия Рогозина к послу Франции

ЧРЕЗВЫЧАЙНОМУ И ПОЛНОМОЧНОМУ ПОСЛУ

ФРАНЦУЗСКОЙ РЕСПУБЛИКИ

Господину ПЬЕРУ ЛЕВИ

Ваше Превосходительство господин Посол!

С удовольствием вспоминаю наше с Вами общение, совместные поездки на Бородинское поле и на Байконур. Мы тогда много и часто обсуждали перспективы российско-французского политического и экономического сотрудничества.

К сожалению, позиция вашей страны и стран НАТО по выращиванию у наших границ военной угрозы России привела к трагической развязке. Слова и дела Франции чудным образом диаметрально разошлись. Официальный Париж предал дело великого Де Голля и стал одним из самых кровожадных государств в Европе. Ваша страна подчинилась диктату Вашингтона и стала марионеточным государством по типу правительства Виши, обслужившего самые низменные инстинкты гитлеровцев. Пишу об этом с болью, потому что всегда любил французскую историю, знаю язык и культуру Франции, чту память о славных делах, когда русские и французы совместно боролись против общих угроз.

Недавно в результате подлого террористического акта в Донецке я получил тяжелое ранение. Лишь только благодаря великому мастерству и терпению российских военных и гражданских врачей я снова жив и почти здоров. В этом конверте вместе с моим письмом Вы видите осколок от снаряда, выпущенного французской 155-мм самоходной артиллерийской установкой Caesar. Он пробил мне правое плечо и застрял в пятом шейном позвонке всего в миллиметре от того, чтобы убить меня или сделать неподвижным инвалидом. Этот выпущенный французской гаубицей снаряд убил двух моих молодых друзей, оставив их жен вдовами, а детей – сиротами. Эти ребята сопровождали нас с Вами в поездке на Байконур, Вы жали им руки. Теперь они убиты оружием, поставленным на Украину вашей страной. Наверное, Вы знаете, сколько всего гражданских, мирных граждан убито в Донецке и прифронтовых городах Новороссии французским оружием и французскими наёмниками. Это сотни людей, в том числе и дети.

Господин посол, что творит Франция, что вы делаете в конфликте, который разожгли между славянскими народами западные политики? Надеюсь, Вы понимаете меру своей личной ответственности за эти убийства! Вы же чрезвычайный и полномочный представитель Пятой Республики, Вам и отвечать. А осколок, вырезанный хирургами из моего позвоночника, прошу передать президенту Франции Эммануэлю Макрону. И еще скажите ему, что никто не избежит ответственности за военные преступления Франции, США, Великобритании, Германии и других стран НАТО в Донбассе. Все наши жертвы – на вашей совести, равно как и появление на карте Европы фашистской Украины – также на вашей совести.

Примите, господин Посол, заверения в моем почтении к Вашему дипломатическому статусу, но боюсь, что Ваша миссия полностью провалена.

ДМИТРИЙ РОГОЗИН

—————

And the English translation:

Text of Dmitry Rogozin’s address to the Ambassador of France

TO THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY

OF THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Mr. PIERRE LEVY Your Excellency Mr. Ambassador! I recall with pleasure our communication with you, and our joint trips to the Borodino field and Baikonur. At that time we discussed many things and often the prospects for Russian-French political and economic cooperation. Unfortunately, the position of your country and the NATO countries on growing a military threat to Russia near our borders has led to a tragic denouement. The words and deeds of France have undergone an astounding diametric divergence. Official Paris betrayed the cause of the great Charles de Gaulle and and has now become one of the most bloodthirsty states in Europe. Your country has submitted to the dictates of Washington, and has become a puppet state in the style of the Vichy government, serving the basest instincts of the Nazis. I write about this with pain, because I have always loved French history; I know the language and culture of France, and I honor the memory of the glorious deeds that came to pass when Russians and French fought side-by-side against common threats. Recently, as a result of a vile terrorist act in Donetsk, I was seriously injured. It is only thanks to the great skill and patience of Russian military and civilian doctors that I am alive and almost healthy again. In this envelope, along with my letter, you will see a fragment from a shell fired by a French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery mount. It pierced my right shoulder and lodged in the fifth cervical vertebrae, just a millimeter away from killing me or paralyzing me. This same French howitzer shell killed two of my young friends, leaving their wives as widows and their children as orphans. These guys accompanied us on a trip to Baikonur, you shook hands with them. Now they are dead, killed by weapons supplied to Ukraine by your country. You probably know how many civilians were killed in Donetsk and the front-line cities of Novorossia by French weapons and French mercenaries. There are hundreds of people, including children. Mr. Ambassador, what is France doing, what are you doing in this conflict which Western politicians have kindled between the Slavic peoples? I hope you understand the measure of your personal responsibility for these murders! You are the extraordinary and plenipotentiary representative of the Fifth Republic, and you are responsible, and so, I ask you to hand over this [enclosed] fragment, cut by surgeons from my spine, to French President Emmanuel Macron. And also tell him that no one will escape responsibility for the war crimes of France, the US, Britain, Germany and other NATO countries in the Donbass. All our victims are on your conscience, and indeed, the appearance of fascist Ukraine on the European map is also on your conscience. Please accept, Mr. Ambassador, the assurances of my respect for your diplomatic status, but I am afraid that your mission has completely failed. DMITRY ROGOZIN

