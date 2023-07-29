The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Disastrous Ukr Attack Orekhov Fails, Rus Advance Kupiansk, Oskol, Missile Strike UKr Dnepro HQ; UK MSM Doubts Grow, Admit Ukr Losses, Lack of Progress
Topic 921
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.