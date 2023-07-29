in Latest, Video

Disastrous Ukr Attack Orekhov Fails, Rus Advance Kupiansk, Oskol, Missile Strike UKr Dnepro HQ; UK MSM Doubts Grow, Admit Ukr Losses, Lack of Progress

561 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Disastrous Ukr Attack Orekhov Fails, Rus Advance Kupiansk, Oskol, Missile Strike UKr Dnepro HQ; UK MSM Doubts Grow, Admit Ukr Losses, Lack of Progress
Topic 921

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

African nations defy Collective West, attend Russia-Africa summit